Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap

About this product

This is a nice standard carb cap that can be used on pretty much any banger. We get these from a US seller. It has a perfect, classic design that works very well. The bubble design allows the carb cap to rotate so that is gives the best hits possible. This is compatible with the quartz bangers available in our store.

Features
Standard carb cap
Made in the USA
FREE shipping with all US orders

Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/standard-glass-bubble-carb-cap
