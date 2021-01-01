About this product

Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap

This is a nice standard carb cap that can be used on pretty much any banger. We get these from a US seller. It has a perfect, classic design that works very well. The bubble design allows the carb cap to rotate so that is gives the best hits possible. This is compatible with the quartz bangers available in our store.



Features

Standard carb cap

Made in the USA

FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/standard-glass-bubble-carb-cap