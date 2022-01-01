The primary building block of the majority of the mainstream drug Cannabis gene pool, including foundational varieties like Skunk #1, Afghani #1 was developed in Santa Cruz in the 1970s by Sam the Skunkman and taken to Holland in the mid 1980s. Our Afghani is an exceptional cutting, testing very high in THC and distances itself slightly from the classic California indica profile with a higher calyx-to-leaf ratio and a substantially more citric odor and flavor profile. What it does keep however, is a deeply calming and sedative effect. Dedicated students of indica bloodlines often refer to ‘Afghanica’ when speaking of their favorites and as ‘hashplants’ when talking generally of the strains found across India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.