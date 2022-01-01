Blockhead is one of a few varieties we sell derived from the work of Breeder Steve at Spice of Life seeds, and we consider it his best work. The Blockhead’s mother, known as “Project 19” is somewhat mysterious, commonly thought to be a inbred stabilized hybrid partially derived from an unknown African variety. Her father is a Sweet Tooth #3, a cubed backcross derived from the British Columbia Sweet Pink Grapefruit, thought to be a selected Northern Lights cutting, and DJ Short’s highly regarded Blueberry. She is known for producing afghanica structured flowers on a tropical structured plant, possessing a high with a similarly unusual mix of wide and narrow leafed qualities. An unusual plant with seductive attractive floral and resin structures, with a high that’s all her own. The effects combine the potent and disorienting qualities of equatorial Africans with the couchlock qualities of her wide leafed ancestors. The olfactory qualities have a base of grape candy with overtones of hash, meyer lemon, and cat urine.