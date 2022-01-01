Lemon Thai is a bit of a misnomer, but the name stuck. This is actually a Hawaiian line sold in the early days of the online Cannabis Seed industry by the now defunct “Dutch Flowers.” This is thought to be an ancestor to the OG Kush lines. Our selected plant is covered in copious quantities of resins that smell of lemons and cream cheese. This is a rare and highly desirable line representative of the best mid-1980s Hawaiian Cannabis. Our Lemon Thai offers more relaxed and euphoric highs than some phenotypes of the strain, producing effects that tip the balance of its Thai-influenced creative introspective qualities toward Hawaiian-influenced mood-enhancing social stimulation.