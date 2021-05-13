There’s not much to say about this one that hasn’t been said already. Potency, aroma, flavor, you name it, this prestigious plant earns her throne. Loompa’s Headband is an exclusive OG Kush x Sour Diesel cutting from Loompa farms — a top selection among OG Kush aficionados, known to some as Underdawg OG. She’s extremely dank, with a pronounced lemon fuel scent and thick flavor. There will be no disappointment for those seeking long-lasting deep stony effects with mood enhancement and pain relief. Be ready for her powerful high to come on slow and steady.