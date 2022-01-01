Mango Durban is one of three newly added pure tropical sativas in our 2017 catalog. Its mother, a lowland Colombian Gold type landrace from the Gaujira Peninsula on the Caribbean coast, known in the region of origin as “Mangobiche”, (mayn-goh beec-hee) or “unripe mango”. Mango Durban’s father derives from an exceptionally high quality collection from Durban, South Africa. Effects are long-lasting, strongly psychoactive, and slightly psychedelic. Like the regions of origin, Mango Durban is filled with paradoxes and brings together the blending of disparate cultures. She’s heady, exotic and complex.