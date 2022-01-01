Another exemplary and unique modern hybrid you’ll rarely find elsewhere, Silver Lights continues our theme of producing elite NL X Haze hybrids for 2017. She’s is a hybrid between our own NL X Haze project, the Lemon Jack, and an indica-leaning F5 accession of Mr Nice’s Super Silver Haze. Silver Lights was bred by our friends at Life’s Blood Seeds, and it does not disappoint. The odors are complex, ranging from apple, to cherry blossoms, to sultry, incense-like perfumes. While immediately euphoric, effects can transition toward deeply stoning and warmly sedative for a Northern Lights Haze hybrid. As long as consumers keep this in mind, they will be very happy with this selection.