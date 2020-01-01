 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kitchen Toke

Cannabis. Food. Health.

About Kitchen Toke

Kitchen Toke is the first nationally distributed food magazine focused on exploring and understanding cannabis for recreational and medicinal use. The magazine covers cooking and entertaining seasonally with cannabis along with the chefs and individuals advancing marijuana in food and health. Recipes from the magazine, stories told through video and additional on-trend topics where food and cannabis converge can be found at kitchentoke.com. Design-driven and published quarterly, Kitchen Toke is the definitive source on cooking with cannabis.