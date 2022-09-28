About this product
Live Resin Infused Strain: SATIVA
Journey into the shadows with Camino this Halloween. Our Blood Orange gummies pair perfectly with a frightful night, full of goosebumps and heart-pounding excitement. The intense, sweet flavor of Blood Orange along with an exhilarating blend of sativalike terpenes will awaken your inner thrillseeker. The trickiest part of this treat? Starting with just one
Product Enjoyment
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
