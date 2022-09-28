Live Resin Infused Strain: SATIVA



Journey into the shadows with Camino this Halloween. Our Blood Orange gummies pair perfectly with a frightful night, full of goosebumps and heart-pounding excitement. The intense, sweet flavor of Blood Orange along with an exhilarating blend of sativalike terpenes will awaken your inner thrillseeker. The trickiest part of this treat? Starting with just one



Product Enjoyment



Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Serving Size: One Chew 4 g

Servings Per Package: 10

Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)



Ingredients:



Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.