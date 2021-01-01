Kiva Confections
About this product
Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic milk chocolate bar has hints of brown butter and a silky, creamy finish. This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate.
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.
Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.
*Available in California and Michigan in 100MG potency.
*Available in Arizona and Michigan in 180MG potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!