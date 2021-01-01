Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kiva Confections

Kiva Confections

Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic milk chocolate bar has hints of brown butter and a silky, creamy finish. This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate.

Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.

Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.

*Available in California and Michigan in 100MG potency.
*Available in Arizona and Michigan in 180MG potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!