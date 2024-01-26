Debbie's Dispensary - Jeffersonville
About this dispensary

Debbie's Dispensary - Jeffersonville

Founded in 2022, Debbie's is a premier medical cannabis dispensary proudly serving the Ohio community. Our mission is to provide high-quality, therapeutic cannabis products to medical patients in a welcoming and informative environment. With two convenient locations, we are dedicated to making access to medical cannabis as easy and comfortable as possible.

1122 McArthur Rd, Jeffersonville, OH
Call 7404880150
Visit website
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

Photos of Debbie's Dispensary - Jeffersonville

