Bred by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, Big Head is an extraordinary cross of our Heatlocker and Sherbhead cuts. With Ice Cream Cake, MAC 1, Sherbhead, Chemdawg and Fire OG in the background, this one promises a little something for everyone. Big Head’s large buds are comprised of almost all calyxes and no leaves, with a vast coating of trichomes to round out its appearance. The flavor on this one is special and one of the most complex in our garden. Not only does this strain deliver strong, sweet, fruity flavors, it also has a ton of chem and gas to it.

