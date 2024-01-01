Bred by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, Heatlocker is an incredible cross of our beloved Ice Cream Cake pheno, along with Chemdawg, Fire OG, and MAC 1. The markedly dense, frosty buds are reminiscent of Ice Cream Cake or MAC 1. However, looks are deceiving here, as Heatlocker’s appearance gives way to an otherworldly chemical, diesel, and sweet gas flavor that is totally opposite Ice Cream Cake and MAC 1. This potent sativa is guaranteed to be a favorite for those who love a good Chemdawg flavor and smell with a touch of sweetness.

