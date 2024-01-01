Josh D Sunrize

Bred by Josh D, this exotic cross of Rainbow B’ltz and RB is an ode to Josh’s sweet tooth. Exhibiting medium-statured nugs with a conical shape and tight calyxes, Sunrize displays a kaleidoscope of light greens, purple-magentas, and light orange pistils under a luster of white, frosty trichomes. A uniquely nuanced smell erupts from the flower, especially as it is handled, with a nice balance of bright, sweet citrus leading over hints of gas fumes. This aroma translates well to taste, with bright, sugary citrus and hints of gas gently evolving into a spicy earthiness towards the exhale. This balanced offering is unique among Josh’s lineup, and the first strain released by Josh to the Ohio market since 2019.

Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

