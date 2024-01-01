Bred by Josh D, this exotic cross of Rainbow B’ltz and RB is an ode to Josh’s sweet tooth. Exhibiting medium-statured nugs with a conical shape and tight calyxes, Sunrize displays a kaleidoscope of light greens, purple-magentas, and light orange pistils under a luster of white, frosty trichomes. A uniquely nuanced smell erupts from the flower, especially as it is handled, with a nice balance of bright, sweet citrus leading over hints of gas fumes. This aroma translates well to taste, with bright, sugary citrus and hints of gas gently evolving into a spicy earthiness towards the exhale. This balanced offering is unique among Josh’s lineup, and the first strain released by Josh to the Ohio market since 2019.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.