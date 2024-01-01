Bred by Capulator from a cross between Miracle Alien Cookies, Starfighter, and Colombian, MAC is one of the most coveted cannabis strains in the world. Famous for its bag appeal, MAC’s large, dense, trichome-laden buds look like glistening snowballs. However, its looks are evenly matched by one of the most exotic flavor profiles in modern cannabis. What makes our MAC 1 special? Our MAC 1 phenotype was hand selected by Capulator, himself. The exotic fruity, berry aroma of MAC 1 is accented by creamy undertones of herbs and pine – a uniquely accessible profile that makes this one an easy choice for your regular rotation.

