Orange 43 CO2 Cartridge

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

From premium live resin to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.

About this strain

Orange 43 is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange and White Fire 43. This strain produces relaxing and calming effects. Orange 43 is a strain best saved for a lazy afternoon or evening. The flavor profile of this strain is spicy with sour citrus notes. Medical marijuana patients choose Orange 43 to help relieve symptoms related to chronic stress, cramps and muscle spasms.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Shop products
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
