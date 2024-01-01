About this product
About this strain
Orange 43 is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange and White Fire 43. This strain produces relaxing and calming effects. Orange 43 is a strain best saved for a lazy afternoon or evening. The flavor profile of this strain is spicy with sour citrus notes. Medical marijuana patients choose Orange 43 to help relieve symptoms related to chronic stress, cramps and muscle spasms.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
