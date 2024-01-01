Bred by Franchise Genetics and selected by Tahoe_Nugz, Orange 43 is a powerhouse cross of White Fire 43 and Orange. The scent of Orange 43 lives up to its name, with a sharp terpinolene-laden citrus aroma dominating over hints of earth, gas, and spices. Most batches of our Orange 43 typically test in the low to mid 30s for Total THC. The large, dense buds are usually fluffy and covered in orange pistils. Despite its Indica-dominant lineage, we recommend and sell this one to those looking for sativas. This one’s been an Ohio patient staple since our first harvest.

