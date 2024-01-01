Sometimes, the outcome of a cross is predictable, but other times, it winds up being more complex and interesting than you originally envisioned. Such is the case with Pacific Cool – a cross of two fruit-forward powerhouses with a uniquely dank outcome. On the nose, Pacific Cool is tropical, floral, juicy, and refreshing – notes one might expect from an Orange 43 x OZK mashup. This aroma is accentuated when ground. However, while these notes absolutely translate into a bright floral-citrus taste, these impressions are quickly overpowered by notes of old school dank pine and earth until eventually giving way again to a pleasantly lingering bright, juicy, floral-citrus aftertaste. Ultimately, Pacific Cool is another unique offering examining the unexpected genetic potential hidden in its lineage.

Show more