Bred by JBeezy and selected by Doja Exclusive, Permanent Marker began taking east and west coast cannabis markets by storm in 2022. True to its namesake, this cross of Biscotti, Jealousy, and Sherb Bx delivers a surprisingly familiar aroma that is reminiscent of the chemically sweet smell of a permanent marker. However, we think stopping at this moniker would be a disservice to the strain. Here we find dense, colorful buds that deliver potent waves of evenly mixed floral, sweet, soapy, gassy, chemical funkiness that translate almost perfectly to taste and linger long after each session. So many adjectives, and yet you really have to taste it to believe it. Permanent Marker is one-of-a-kind.

Show more