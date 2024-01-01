Bred by Cookies from a cross of Zk’ttles and a Gelato #33 phenotype, this one changed the game and has since gone on to produce numerous other phenotypes and offspring, some of which have joined it in our regular rotation (Après, Rose Gold R’ntz, Sunset R’ntz, Lemon Cherry Gelato [probably]). A proper cut of R’ntz exhibits wispy, electric lime-green buds with royal purple spots under a sugary layer of trichomes, and ours is the real deal. R’ntz exhibits aromas of sweet, sugary fruit that are offset by mild undertones of fresh earth and pine. Unlike many other candy cultivars, these aromas translate brilliantly to the strain’s flavor and helped solidify its place as an instant classic.

