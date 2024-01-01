Bred by Compound Genetics, Rose Gold R’ntz is an exotic cross of White R’ntz and Apples & Bananas. It’s deep violet and volcanic-black crags are juxtaposed by a rich, chunky overcoat of milky, amber trichomes accented by wisps of dark orange pistils. The aroma here is complex, with notes reminiscent of fresh roses, citrus, creamy blueberries, and sweet fruit. Some may also find whispers of classic R’ntz as the buds are broken down. On the pallet, this enchanting aroma gives way to flavors reminiscent of sweet, creamy berries and sour citrus. This one is as stunning as it is delicious!

