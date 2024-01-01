This one needs almost no introduction. Bred and selected by Deo Farms, Zoap is an even hybrid and close relative of RS11 with wildly unique terpene expressions. Flowers exhibit RS11-esque coloration, with varying shades of green muted by milky trichomes and offset by purple hues and orange pistils. The strain is immediately sweet on the nose and deceivingly gassy when ground. However, Zoap saves the best for last, delivering a sweet, complex, and floral flavor profile of soapy potpourri and spice mixed over subtle gassy undertones. It’s one of the most interesting flavors in our lineup and truly unlike any other strain we’ve tried.

