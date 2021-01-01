About this product

Create is formulated to stimulate your senses, spark your imagination and channel your muse. Led by a lively blend of terpenes, it’s just the right amount of THC to inspire the artist in you. This one-to-one blend forges a bond between mental clarity and the ethereal nature of the creative spirit. With neither one overpowering the other, Create immerses you in the endeavor at hand and gives full reign to your creative expression.