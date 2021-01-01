About this product

Put on your rose-colored glasses and give everything some extra sparkle with Delight. Designed to open up your senses, raise your spirits and brighten your day. Delight’s higher level of THC gets your dopamine factories firing and is combined with supporting levels of CBD and a perky set of terpenes to elevate your mood. Whether you’re socializing, enjoying the outdoors or just having some quiet time at home, make your day delightful.