Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Koan

Koan

Koan Cordials – Wonder

About this product

Designed to take you as far as you are willing to go. Wonder supports you on an entheogenic journey within. Higher levels of Delta-9 THC supply heady euphoria with a whisper of CBD for a refined experience. A touch of Myrcene quiets your mind and body, while Alpha-Pinene helps to ignite your imagination. Subtle citrus flavors open up your senses as powerful plant constituents work their magic to untether your spirit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!