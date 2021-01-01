Koan
Koan Cordials – Wonder
About this product
Designed to take you as far as you are willing to go. Wonder supports you on an entheogenic journey within. Higher levels of Delta-9 THC supply heady euphoria with a whisper of CBD for a refined experience. A touch of Myrcene quiets your mind and body, while Alpha-Pinene helps to ignite your imagination. Subtle citrus flavors open up your senses as powerful plant constituents work their magic to untether your spirit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!