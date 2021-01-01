About this product
This elegant grinder ensures you get the most out of your flower.
Conveniently sized to take with you on-the-go.
Conveniently sized to take with you on-the-go.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.