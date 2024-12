The Mercury Mango Blaster contains the essence of a perfectly ripe mango you'd find at a local farmers market. Filled with 10 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible offers an exhilarating experience of tropical sweetness to your taste buds. Feel the waves of mango roll over your taste buds, transporting you to a state of pure delight and bliss.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



25 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

