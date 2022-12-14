About this product
A root beer gummy with a real vanilla cream center.
25 mg THC per piece
10 pieces per bag
10 bags per box
Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture.
Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Please refer to product packaging for vegan and gluten-free classification.
About this brand
Kosmik Brands
Our mission is in the name. We are laser-focused on the taste, texture, potency, and quality of our products so that the whole experience is (yes, we’re gonna say it) - out of this world.