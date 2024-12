Savor the flavors of sweet kiwi and sour apple. With a powerful 50 milligrams of THC per gummy, prepare for a powerful experience that will take you on a journey through a lush oasis of flavor. Get ready to revitalize your senses in the fruity essence of the Supernova and reach new heights.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



50 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

read more