Immerse yourself in the blissful flavor of Pina Colada. Each gummy contains a powerful 50 milligrams, allowing you to explore the outer reaches of bliss. Indulge in the tantalizing taste that awaits you, a flavor that transports you to an island paradise through a blend of exotic fruits.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



50 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

read more