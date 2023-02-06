The PMS tonic is a CBD/Indica Tincture infused with White Willow Bark and Black Cohosh. The Black Cohosh herb is highly anti-inflammatory and a great anti-spasmodic. This herb is not only great for cramps, but also for other muscle pain, hot flashed and mood swings brought on by menopause. The White Willow Bark herb is so effective and works quickly to bring down inflammation and to reduce even the most severe cramps to nearly nothing. A little bit on your tampon can help reduce cramps almost immediately.

