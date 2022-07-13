CBD is made with a high quality cannabis that is high in CBD. Blended specifically for body relaxing with ache reducing properties. This tincture is low in THC so that you can unwind and have relief without the substansial high. It will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted will still retaining your focus.
