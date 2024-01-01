Loading...

Kumba Hills Farms

Product image for Lemon OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lemon OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 21.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemon OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 21.05%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Zurple Purple
Flower
Zurple Purple
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 22.94%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 19.51%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Zurple Punch
Flower
Zurple Punch
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 23.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Karmarado OG
Flower
Karmarado OG
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 23.46%
CBD 0%