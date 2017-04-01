About this product
About this strain
Alien Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!