Sativa | Citrus, Orange, Sweet
The complementary taste of orange peel and sweet citrus oils offer a stimulating experience.
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this strain
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
