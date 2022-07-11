About this product
Hybrid / Sour, Cherry, Diesel
Delicious notes of ripe cherries and sharp diesel descend your body and mind to the deepest trenches of full-bodied relaxation.
Genetics: Cherry Noire x Afghani
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.