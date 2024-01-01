About this product
ASCND Rechargeable All-In-One 1.0ml Papaya Hills
by Kurvana
THC 15%CBD —
Papaya Hills is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Papaya Hills has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Papaya Hills, before let us know! Leave a review.
