CBD - Sunset Tea 10:1:5

Infused Indica / Earthy, Floral, Herbal



A high-CBD blend infused with fragrant lavender blossoms and chamomile for a soothing and calming impression.



CBD: Our reformulated ratio line goes beyond CBD and THC, harnessing the entire wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Each blend features our signature live whole plant extract paired with a unique ratio of cannabis terpenes, key cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, and other essential bioactive ingredients that work in synergy to provide the ultimate wellness benefits.



Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.