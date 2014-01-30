About this product

Originals - Blackberry Kush

Indica | Berry, Sweet, Earthy



The taste of rich, dark berries balanced by the heavier earthy undertones that provide an uplifted experience.



Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.



Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.