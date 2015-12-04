About this product
Indica / Earthy, Diesel, Citrus
A blissful harmony of earthy diesel notes with a splash of lemon citrus evokes immediate relaxation.
Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.
Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this strain
Master OG, also known as "Master OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. Made by crossing Master Kush with Empress Kush, Master OG produces large and dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.
Master OG effects
