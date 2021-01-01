About this product

Need a cost effective option for products that require a tamper-evident seal? This bottle is the perfect solution cannabis flowers or edibles and requires no equipment. The pressure sensitive foam liner is easy to activate: simply screw on the cap and apply pressure to active the seal. When the cap is removed, the liner remains sealed to the container. Once the cap is applied, it should not be removed for at least 24 hours to ensure proper adhesion.



-Tamper evident

-PS22 liner

-HDPE cap and bottle

-225cc in volume

-Quantity: 340