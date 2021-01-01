Kush Bottles
3ml UFO Screw Top Concentrate Container (100 qty.)
About this product
Clear,Screw Top, Polystyrene concentrate containers are an easy, convenient, and safe way to store medical and recreational concentrates. The crystal clear plastic container maintains an odorless seal to preserve freshness of medication and herbs.
Holds: one gram of concentrate
Dimensions: 35mm Dia. x 17mm Ht.
Quantity: 100 pieces/order
