Kush Bottles
5ml Premium (Beveled Bottom) Screw Top Concentrate Container
About this product
Clear, Screw Top, Polystyrene concentrate containers are an easy, convenient, and safe way to store medical and recreational concentrates. The crystal clear plastic container maintains an odorless seal to preserve freshness of medication and herbs.
Holds: one gram of concentrate
Dimensions: 36mm Dia. x 20mm Ht.
Holds: one gram of concentrate
Dimensions: 36mm Dia. x 20mm Ht.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!