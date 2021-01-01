Kush Bottles
Half Ounce Kraft/Kraft Opaque Barrier Bags
About this product
Our Kraft/Kraft barrier bags offer a high end, natural packaging look. The bags have a metalized lining to ensure the barrier properties are sufficient for keeping product fresh and keeping the smell in. These bags are top loading and have a re-closable zipper, are heat-sealable, and have a tear notch and bottom gusset.
Holds: 1/2 ounce or 14 grams
Dimensions: 5" x 8.19" Ht.
Quantity: 100 pieces/box
