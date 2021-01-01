Kush Burst
Blue Raspberry Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg 10-pack
About this product
These electric Blue Raspberry gummies are out-of-this-world tasty. It’s a healthy mix of fresh blueberry with a touch of sweet raspberry. No aftertaste here, just delicious candy with a kick that calms you.
Features
Delta-8 THC Sugared Gummy Candy Made by Kush Burst
500MG (10 PC)
50mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
