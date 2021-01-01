Kush Burst
Sour Apple Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg 10-pack
About this product
What’s life without both sour and sweet? This sour apple delivers a sour punch then a quick burst of crisp apple juice. Certified delicious and activates chill-mode.
Features
Delta8 Sugared Gummy Candy Made by Kush Burst
500MG (10 PC)
50mg of Delta 8 per gummy
