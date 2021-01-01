Kush Burst
Watermelon Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg 10-pack
About this product
The flavor of summer, the king of the reds, and the nectar of life… that’s what you’ll find with Kush Burst Delta 8 THC Gummies – Watermelon Bliss 50mg 10 Count. Watermelon Bliss is the drool-worthy flavor mix of watermelon candy and sweet juice to melt the stress away.
Features
Delta8 Sugared Gummy Candy Made by Kush Burst
500MG (10 PC)
50mg of Delta 8 per gummy
