Our Sleep Bath Bomb was created to provide intense relaxation and calm to allow for a good night sleep. The Citrus Reticulata and Origanum Majorana combined with Lavender help to regulate your blood circulation and boost your immune system while relaxing the muscles and calming the mind.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: If you suffer from anxiety or insomnia and need a little extra help to sleep you might want to try doubling down on your bath bombs. Double the essential oils and cannabis extract = double the sleep inducing benefits.



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with essential oil blends and full spectrum cannabis extract, with no preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the CBD and Essential oils.



Ingredients: 100% Essential oils [Lavender, Citrus Reticulata & Origanum Majorana], Cannabis, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom Salt, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, FD&C Color.