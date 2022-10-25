About this product
Our Love CBD Bath Bomb was created to up the romance and reduce the stress. Whether you are soaking alone or with a partner, you will enjoy the soothing benefits of our hand-selected essential oils. Relax your body and mind and slip into a more sensual headspace.
How it Works: Our Love bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Love bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.
The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.
The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is handmade with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals.
Essential Oils [Ylang Ylang, Orange, Patchouli], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Food Grade Color (Color Yellow # 6, Color Red # 40, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate and Color Caramel Acid)
How it Works: Our Love bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Love bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.
The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.
The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is handmade with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals.
Essential Oils [Ylang Ylang, Orange, Patchouli], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Food Grade Color (Color Yellow # 6, Color Red # 40, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate and Color Caramel Acid)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.
State License(s)
C11-0000340-LIC
C11-0001274-LIC
C11-0000826-LIC