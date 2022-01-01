Shield 1:1 delivers the 1-2 combo of a deeply soothing bath that boosts your immune system. Inspired by the 15th-century legend of four thieves, we hand blend a powerful and aromatic mixture of clove, rosemary, cinnamon, and natural botanicals to provide a shield of protection by supporting and strengthening the body and immune system.



KQ Extra Strength Series – Shield for Immunity 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb is part of our extra strength ratio series. 25mg CBD and 25mg Delta 8 THC along with our signature targeted essential oil blends protect your immune system when aches and pains start to set in.



Expect a deep sense soothing and full-body relief.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD and Delta 8 THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system.



As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and Delta 8 THC, like a sponge. The Shield 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb creates a full-body topical application that boost your immune system when you are feeling body aches.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is made with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals. Handmade in California without artificial fragrances, dyes, and pH disturbing chemicals. The non-toxic formula is vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free.



Ingredients: Essential Oils [Organic clove, lemon, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and rosemary], Cannabidiol, Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium sulfate, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Color Free